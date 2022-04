Seasoned bureaucrat to lead Oceans Ministry

Cho Seung-hwan, a former senior official at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries who spent more than 20 years in maritime services, was tapped to head the ministry under the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government.“Cho is a maritime expert with an unmatched depth of experience spearheading many projects under previous governments. I expect him to find new opportunities for the maritime industry and map out plans to make the country a leading maritime power,” Yoon said.Cho, who served as chief policymaker for the ministry and as president of the ministry’s R&D arm after leaving the government, is best known for his role in successfully dealing with fallout from the bankruptcy of local container shipper Hanjin Shipping in 2017.Cho’s appointment comes at a time when the shipping industry is going through a major transition in line with the green drive and digitalization.The nominee said in a statement that he would help the local maritime industry build a state-of-the-art logistics system and revitalize the fisheries market.By Choi Si-young ( siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com