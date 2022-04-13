Yoon picks Park Jin as foreign minister in second round of Cabinet choices

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (center) announces minister and chief of staff nominees at the presidential transition committee office in Seoul on Wednesday. From left (back row): Oceans Minister nominee Cho Seung-hwan, Interior Minister nominee Lee Sang-min, Unification Minister nominee Rep. Kwon Young-se, Education Minister nominee Kim In-chul, Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon, Environment Minister nominee Han Hwa-jin and chief of staff nominee Kim Dae-ki. (Yonhap)



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol tapped eight new minister nominees for his Cabinet and chief of staff on Wednesday, following his first eight nominations Sunday.



For foreign minister, Yoon named four-term Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party, who led his policy consultation delegation to Washington.



Park is a diplomacy expert who started his career by passing the state’s foreign service exam in 1977.



He served as the press secretary for foreign media at the presidential office for late former President Kim Young-sam in 1993, and also has served as the chief and a member of the parliamentary committee for foreign affairs and unification.



Park was not present at the announcement, along with other nominees, because he tested positive for COVID-19 following his US trip.



Yoon’s surprise pick for Justice Minister was Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor and the president-elect’s close associate. Han, currently vice president of the Judicial Research and Training Institute, conducted special probes into former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.



When asked the reason for choosing Han, Yoon said it is not an “exceptional nomination.”



Yoon also explained that Han is experienced not only in law enforcement, but also in judicial administration, as he had served in major posts at the Justice Ministry and the prosecution for the past 20 years. This is important because his government plans to “modernize” that part of the judiciary, Yoon said.



“Han is also fluent in English and has various international work experiences. So I have asked him to modernize the administration of the judiciary, that meets the global standard, and also support economic development,” Yoon said during the press briefing.





