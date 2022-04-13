Naver's new goal: 1b users in 5 years

Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon (Naver)

SEONGNAM, Gyeonggi Province -- South Korean IT behemoth Naver is aiming to double its annual sales to reach 15 trillion won ($12.2 billion) in the next five years and secure 1 billion users worldwide, company executives said Wednesday.



“Naver has entered the ‘Global 3.0’ stage where we create multiple growths through the synergy of various business portfolios, technological leadership as well as domestic and overseas partnerships,” CEO Choi Soo-yeon said at a press conference held at the company’s new office building in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.



“Growing with the cooperation with not just one, but various partners, ‘Team Naver’ will create a new global business ecosystem in Japan, North America and Europe to meet the goal of having 1 billion global users and sales of 15 trillion won in five years.”



Naver currently has an average of 700 million monthly active users, according to the company.



Naver’s Chief Financial Officer Kim Nam-sun pointed out that the company has almost doubled the annual sales in every four- to five-year period in the last 20 years. Sales of the nation’s leading search engine hit 6.8 trillion won last year, whereas the figure was at 1.8 trillion won in 2013.



With the aim of increasing the proportion of overseas sales to 50 percent of the total from the current 40 percent, Kim said the new leadership will have to meet the objective of Naver’s market capitalization at 150 trillion won by doubling sales in the next five years.





Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon (right) and CFO Kim Nam-sun (Naver)