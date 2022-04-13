Dior set to ink Ewha University partnership before 1st runway show

Exterior view of Dior headquarters in Paris, France (Dior)

French luxury fashion house Christian Dior and Ewha Womans University in Seoul will sign a partnership agreement at the end of April to jointly foster the next generation of women leaders, according to officials.



“The detailed content of the partnership was set in March. But the ceremony is likely to take place sometime this month ahead of the (Dior) show,” an official at Ewha Womans University told The Korea Herald.



The fashion company approached the university, expressing interest in nurturing women leaders and the two sides agreed to a partnership, according to the official. The school hopes to provide internship opportunities and learning experiences to its students through the partnership, the official added.





Exterior view of Ewha Womans University (Dior)