Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae to perform on Grammys ‘Global Spin Live’

Promotional image of Tiger JK (left) and Yoon Mi-rae’s performance on “The Grammy Museum: Global Spin Live” (Recording Academy)
Korea‘s hip-hop power couple Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae are to perform on “The Grammy Museum: Global Spin Live” this month.
The icons of Korean hip-hop will perform at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on April 27. They will be the only K-pop musicians to appear at the concert venue.
Tiger JK and Yoon will discuss their music career, creative process and musical influences before taking to the stage separately and together, according to Grammy.
“Global Spin Live” is a live event extension of the popular online series “Global Spin,” a showcase of global music artists. It is being held in conjunction with Grammy.com.
In November, Tiger JK and Yoon were among several Korean artists performing at Head in the Clouds music festival in Pasadena, California.
Tiger JK’s 10th studio album “Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK” was also listed on Billboard’s “20 Best K-pop Albums of 2018: Critics’ Picks.”
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)