 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae to perform on Grammys ‘Global Spin Live’

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 13, 2022 - 15:04       Updated : Apr 13, 2022 - 15:04
Promotional image of Tiger JK (left) and Yoon Mi-rae’s performance on “The Grammy Museum: Global Spin Live” (Recording Academy)
Promotional image of Tiger JK (left) and Yoon Mi-rae’s performance on “The Grammy Museum: Global Spin Live” (Recording Academy)
Korea‘s hip-hop power couple Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae are to perform on “The Grammy Museum: Global Spin Live” this month.

The icons of Korean hip-hop will perform at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on April 27. They will be the only K-pop musicians to appear at the concert venue.

Tiger JK and Yoon will discuss their music career, creative process and musical influences before taking to the stage separately and together, according to Grammy.

“Global Spin Live” is a live event extension of the popular online series “Global Spin,” a showcase of global music artists. It is being held in conjunction with Grammy.com.

In November, Tiger JK and Yoon were among several Korean artists performing at Head in the Clouds music festival in Pasadena, California.

Tiger JK’s 10th studio album “Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK” was also listed on Billboard’s “20 Best K-pop Albums of 2018: Critics’ Picks.”

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114