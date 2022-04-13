Posco wins Worldsteel‘s recognition for sustainable management

Posco Chairman Choi Jeong-woo holds the 2022 Sustainability Champion certification plaque awarded by Worldsteel. (Yonhap)
South Korean steelmaker Posco was named Sustainability Champion of the year by the World Steel Association in recognition of its sustainable management, the company said Wednesday.
Worldsteel is an international non-profit organization representing the global steel industry with memberships of 140 companies around the world.
The organization named 10 companies for their sustainable efforts. Posco was added to the list for the first time, the company said.
The Worldsteel recognition is given to companies that provide data that visualizes the corporate efforts in sustainability and its life cycle inventory through publications.
Posco plans to go carbon neutral by 2050.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)