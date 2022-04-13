Samsung opens store in Argentina's southernmost city of Ushuaia

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's store in Argentina's southernmost city of Ushuaia. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

SAO PAULO -- Global tech powerhouse Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has opened an outlet in Argentina's southernmost city of Ushuaia.

The store, which opened Friday, carries Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4, accessories and other products, according to Samsung's Latin America Headquarters.

Ushuaia, which claims the title of the world's southernmost city and has a population of some 60,000, is one of five internationally recognized Antarctic gateway cities and lures many tourists from around the globe.

The store's launch comes after Samsung rolled out its Galaxy S22 series in Brazil and other Central and South American countries.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker, boasts a share of more than 50 percent in the Brazilian and other Latin American smartphone markets. (Yonhap)