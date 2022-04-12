[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Onew tops iTunes chart in 40 regions

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Onew of SHINee landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 40 regions with his second solo EP, “Dice.”



The six-track EP was fully unveiled Monday and also swept all major charts at home. It came almost 3 1/2 years after his first solo EP, “Voice,” and the musician demonstrated a fuller spectrum with the new EP, proving himself capable of going beyond the ballads for which he is best known.



He debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008 and has since released a series of hits, including “Ring Ding Dong,” “Lucifer” and “Sherlock.” He also sang on several original soundtracks for drama series and appeared in musicals.



Onew will also star in the musical “A Song to the Sun,” premiering May 3.



Psy will be back later this month with 9th LP



Psy announced with a trailer Tuesday that he will make a comeback with his ninth full album on April 29.



In the video, he said to the audience at his concert in 2013 that it took him exactly 10 years to create a song that surpassed his megahit “Champion.” That was “Gangnam Style,” and “maybe it will be 2022 when I come across another song like it,” said the artist.



With “Gangnam Style,” Psy peaked on the Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 2 and stayed on for seven weeks. The music video was the first in YouTube’s history to reach 1 billion views.



Psy debuted in 2001. It has been five years since his previous LP, “4X2=8.”



Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to return with solo single



Moonbyul of Mamamoo will come out with a single on April 28, according to agency RBW Entertainment on Tuesday.



The company uploaded a teaser clip for the single, dubbed “Cheese in the Trap.” In the video she peeks into a space through a small door. There sits another Moonbyul pushing a red button and starting a machine before breaking into a mysterious smile. The version of her in the beginning scene is from the last scene from the music video of her latest hit song, hinting at a connection.



It has only been three months since she released her third solo EP, “6equence.” The EP sold over 70,000 copies in the first week and the main track from the EP, “Lunatic,” topped iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions.



Meanwhile, Moonbyul tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.



The Boyz to drop EP in Japan next month



