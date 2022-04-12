[HERALD INTERVIEW] Public Procurement Service supports SMEs through expo

Public Procurement Services Administrator Kim Chung-woo

Some 460 small- and medium-sized enterprises are participating in an annual expo to market their technologies and products to large companies, public institutions and foreign buyers from Wednesday through Friday.



The Korea Public Procurement Expo 2022, organized by the Public Procurement Service and held at Halls 3, 4 and 5 of the Korea International Exhibition Center 1 at Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, will help Korean companies that suffered amid the pandemic stretch their wings in the market that has begun to normalize.



“This year’s expo is held to promote new technologies and new products of procurement companies and startups which have been struggling due to the pandemic, and give them an opportunity to explore new sales channels at home and abroad,” PPS Administrator Kim Chung-woo said in an email interview with The Korea Herald.



During the expo, one-on-one sales consultations will be arranged between the SMEs and large firms, as well as public institutions such as Korea Expressway Corp., Korea Land and Housing Corp. and Korea Water Resources Corp.



The SMEs will present their products to potential clients for seven minutes, and answer questions for another seven minutes during the consultation sessions.



In addition to guided tours offered at the expo, gifts will be given to visitors who collect stamps from the exhibit halls, and quiz events will be held.



An international procurement workshop, which has been held simultaneously with the expo since 2016, will be held both online and offline this year in cooperation with the nonprofit organization Open Contracting Partnership.



Experts and procurement personnel at international organizations will attend as panels of the workshop held under the theme of “economic recovery and preparing for the future through public procurement.”



Also to be offered at the expo site are training sessions for officials at public institutions looking to purchase goods or services, and an international seminar on environmental, social and corporate governance and purchasing and procurement strategy.



The seminar, organized by the Korea Association of Procurement and Supply Management and the Korea Institute of Procurement, is scheduled to be held from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Wednesday.



One-on-one online consultations will be held between local startups and 42 foreign buyers in 17 countries such as the US and Turkey at a video conference site within the exhibition hall.



On Wednesday, there will be online lectures on programs for SMEs to expand overseas, how to tap into the US government procurement market, and understanding the Korea International Cooperation Agency’s procurement contracts.



PPS Administrator Kim Chung-woo looks around the Korea Public Procurement Expo 2021 held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.