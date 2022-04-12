 Back To Top
Entertainment

New wedding photos of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin released

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Apr 12, 2022 - 09:24
A wedding photo of Hyun Bin (L) and Son Ye-jin, provided by VAST Entertainment on Monday. (VAST Entertainment)
A wedding photo of Hyun Bin (L) and Son Ye-jin, provided by VAST Entertainment on Monday. (VAST Entertainment)

New wedding photos of the newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been revealed to the public.

Hyun's management agency, VAST Entertainment, on Monday released four new photos of the couple taken at their private wedding held on March 31 via social media.

In the photos, dressed in a black tuxedo and wedding dress, respectively, Hyun and Son held hands and smiled brightly alongside the altar decorated with colorful flowers.

Meanwhile, the pair was spotted at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Monday, reportedly on their way to Los Angeles for their honeymoon.

Hyun, 39, and Son, 40, became lovers in March 2020 after working together as co-stars of the 2018 film "The Negotiation" and "Crash Landing On You," tvN's 2019-20 global hit rom-com TV series. (Yonhap)

