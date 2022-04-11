[Today’s K-pop] Ateez to drop 2nd Japanese EP next month

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez will release its second EP in Japan on May 25, agency KQ Entertainment announced Monday.



The EP, “Beyond: Zero,” consists of seven tracks: “The King,” a new song in Japanese as well as Japanese versions of hit songs such as “I’m the One,” “Take Me Home” and “Deja Vu.”



Main track “Rocky” is the work of leader Hongjoong, who was inspired by the classic underdog movie of the same title. It was a track from “Zero: Fever Part 3” in September last year and was rearranged into a “Boxers” version, adding electric guitar sounds.



In the meantime, the band will host its first standalone concert in Japan in July. The eight-member act will perform at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama from July 16-18. It will be the Japanese leg of its international tour that kicked off in January.



Later this month, Ateez will resume its tour and visit six cities in Europe.



NU’EST’s Ren may join Big Planet Made: report



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Ren, formerly of NU’EST, is in the talks with Big Planet Made, according to a local news report Monday.



The management company admitted that it has met with the musician but said no agreement has been reached.



Ren debuted as a member of the band in 2012 and has since branched out into musicals.



His exclusive contract with Pledis Entertainment expired last month, and the five-member act released a compilation album, “Needle & Bubble,” wrapping up its 10-year career. Baekho and Hwang Minhyun renewed their contracts with the firm while the rest decided to find a new label.



“Making this decision was not easy, having been together (with the members and fans) for such a long time,” he acknowledged in a handwritten letter to his fans when the contract came to an end. “But I am trying to head in a slightly different direction.”



BTS wins Kids Choice Award 3rd time in a row



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS was voted Favorite Music Group at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards hosted by Nickelodeon, label Big Hit Music said Monday.



The band won the fan-voted award for a third consecutive year.



The bandmates thanked Army, its official fandom community, and promised that they will continue to make efforts to put on good performances in a video clip.



On Friday in the US, the septet was nominated in six categories for the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. As it put two songs -- “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” -- in the Top Selling Song category, it can bring home as many as seven trophies. Last year, the band won four awards. The music award ceremony will be held in Las Vegas, where BTS is currently holding four days of concerts, on May 15.



Infinite’s Kim Sungkyu to put out 4th solo EP



(Credit: Double H TNE)