SHINee’s Onew hopes to unravel his ‘diversity’ through second solo EP ‘Dice’

Onew poses for pictures during a media showcase for his second EP “Dice,” Monday in Seoul. (S.M. Entertainment)

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew on Monday put out his second solo album, “Dice,” through which he hopes to show his diversity as a solo musician and spread hopeful messages.



Ahead of dropping his new album, Onew conducted a media showcase in Seoul on Monday afternoon. Hosting the show was SHINee bandmate Minho.



Onew has been constantly releasing music, but mostly in for the original soundtracks of dramas, as the new album marks his official comeback as a soloist after over three years.



“It’s my first solo album in three years and four months, and I’ve put much more thought into making the album. I hope the music I show this time is a step more mature than before,” Onew said at Monday’s event.



“Dice,” just as the six-faced object, consists of six tracks that show different aspects as an individual musician. While all the songs resonate different moods and emotions, Onew explained the key message he hopes to carry through the album is something hopeful.



“I hope people could listen to the songs at different moments according to their situations,” the artist said.



Fronting the album is the fresh and rhythmical title track.



“The song compares a heart in love to dice, like a game. The lyrics sing that, although I know I will lose this game, I’m throwing the dice anyway,” he explained.



The song also marks Onew’s first attempt at a solo performance. While the veteran K-pop idol is no stranger to dancing and performing, this will be his first time filling up the whole stage alone.



“The phrase ‘rolling dice’ repeats in the chorus and the choreography comes from the action of throwing and receiving something,” he said.



Onew explained he felt a heavy pressure in filling the stage with only his own presence.



“When I was a part of a group, I could rely on the other members and take a short break in between. As I had to do everything alone this time, I really missed those moments when I could connect with the bandmates on the stage and make synergy with them.”



While his first solo debut was with the album “Voice” in 2018, this is his first time rolling out promotional activities for the album, and this came with much more commitment, Onew said.



“Although it’s my second album as a soloist, it feels different. I think I’ve matured in the aspect that I had to take responsibility in most of the process of the production, from what to wear, how to take the concept, where to shoot the music video and so on. Although that also increased the pressure weighing on me, it was the members who helped me endure the time.”







Minho (left) and Onew of SHINee speak during a media showcase for Onew’s second EP “Dice,” Monday in Seoul. (S.M. Entertainment)