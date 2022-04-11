Kumho Tire launches ultra-high performance tire MajestyX Solus

MajestyX Solus (Kumho Tire)
South Korean tire maker Kumho Tire said Monday that it has launched MajestyX Solus, a new ultra-high performance tire targeting the premium vehicle market.
The latest tire is a luxury sequel to the existing Majesty Solus, and will be marketed as the tire maker’s flagship product lineup for luxury cars.
The tire maximizes brake performance and tread durability by utilizing precise high-dispersion silica compounds, according to the company. This technology minimizes abrasions and allows for better control on snowy roads.
Kumho has also deployed a new wear monitoring technology that allows drivers to visually check the tire’s wear conditions.
The product is also equipped with the new sound diminishing technology that utilizes dimple patterns to reduce noise and improve comfort. Dubbed “K-Silent,” the technology feature is optional and available for sales starting August.
“Considering luxury carmakers are drastically improving driving comfort, performance and safety overall, the MajestyX’s functionality and design will be able to satisfy consumer needs in both domestic and global markets,” said Lim Byeong-seok, regional sales manager at Kumho Tire Korea.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
