 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

‘Lord Buddha would have done the same’: Monks defend Moon’s conduct

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Apr 11, 2022 - 13:29       Updated : Apr 11, 2022 - 13:29
Ven. Heojeong’s Facebook post on Saturday
Ven. Heojeong’s Facebook post on Saturday
A number of Buddhist monks have come to the defense of President Moon Jae-in after the president and first lady Kim Jung-sook came under fire for sitting on the cornerstones of a Buddhist temple during a hiking event last week.

“I speak (of the incident) as a Jogye Order monk,” Ven. Yeongdam, director of the Youngdam Hanji Museum in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province wrote on Facebook, Friday. “If you happen to come across a cornerstone at a vacant temple, you can sit down and rest for a while.” 

President Moon Jae-in (center) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (left) listen to Kim Hyun-mo, head of the Cultural Heritage Administration, while sitting on the cornerstones of the presumed site of Beopheungsa, on the southern trail of Bukaksan on Tuesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in (center) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (left) listen to Kim Hyun-mo, head of the Cultural Heritage Administration, while sitting on the cornerstones of the presumed site of Beopheungsa, on the southern trail of Bukaksan on Tuesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
Ven. Yeongdam also said that he would like to ask for the public’s forgiveness for the “childish response from the Jogye Order,” which turned the event into a dispute.

Ven. Heojeong, who has been critical of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism in the past, shared Ven. Yeongdam‘s post on his Facebook, Saturday. Ven. Heojeong pointed to recent criticisms that compared the incident to stepping on a fallen cross in the yard, saying that it is a malicious interpretation of the incident. The monk added that if Buddha and his disciples saw such cornerstones while passing by, they would also have sat on them and rested.

The Cultural Heritage Administration on Wednesday released a press statement noting that the cornerstones on which Moon and Kim sat are neither Designated Heritages nor Registered Cultural Heritages. On the following day, the presidential office posted a comment through social media, highlighting Moon’s respect for Buddhism and Buddhist communities.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114