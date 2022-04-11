‘Lord Buddha would have done the same’: Monks defend Moon’s conduct

Ven. Heojeong’s Facebook post on Saturday

A number of Buddhist monks have come to the defense of President Moon Jae-in after the president and first lady Kim Jung-sook came under fire for sitting on the cornerstones of a Buddhist temple during a hiking event last week.



“I speak (of the incident) as a Jogye Order monk,” Ven. Yeongdam, director of the Youngdam Hanji Museum in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province wrote on Facebook, Friday. “If you happen to come across a cornerstone at a vacant temple, you can sit down and rest for a while.”





President Moon Jae-in (center) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (left) listen to Kim Hyun-mo, head of the Cultural Heritage Administration, while sitting on the cornerstones of the presumed site of Beopheungsa, on the southern trail of Bukaksan on Tuesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)