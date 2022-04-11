BTS wins 3rd consecutive favorite music group at Kids’ Choice Awards

K-pop boy group BTS (Big Hit Music)
K-pop boy band BTS took home the award for favorite music group for the third consecutive year at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
The seven-member band won the award over Black Eyed Peas, Florida Georgia Line, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Migos at the 35th Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards that took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday (US time).
The latest achievement puts BTS in a tie with Black Eyed Peas, One Direction and Fifth Harmony as the only three-time winners in the category. BTS was also nominated for favorite global music star, which went to Adele.
The boy band did not attend the ceremony, but delivered its acceptance speech via prerecorded video in English.
“Thank you KCA and Army for the favorite music group award. We’re honored and so grateful to receive the award,” RM said. Army is the name of BTS’ fandom.
Jimin attributed the honor to the group’s global fans and said, “We are touched by your love and support.” Suga also promised that the group would do its best to give great performances.
The Kids’ Choice Awards is an annual US children’s awards ceremony produced by children’s television channel Nickelodeon.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)