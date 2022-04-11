 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

BTS wins 3rd consecutive favorite music group at Kids’ Choice Awards

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 11, 2022 - 13:00       Updated : Apr 11, 2022 - 13:00
K-pop boy group BTS (Big Hit Music)
K-pop boy group BTS (Big Hit Music)
K-pop boy band BTS took home the award for favorite music group for the third consecutive year at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The seven-member band won the award over Black Eyed Peas, Florida Georgia Line, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Migos at the 35th Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards that took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday (US time).

The latest achievement puts BTS in a tie with Black Eyed Peas, One Direction and Fifth Harmony as the only three-time winners in the category. BTS was also nominated for favorite global music star, which went to Adele.

The boy band did not attend the ceremony, but delivered its acceptance speech via prerecorded video in English.

“Thank you KCA and Army for the favorite music group award. We’re honored and so grateful to receive the award,” RM said. Army is the name of BTS’ fandom.

Jimin attributed the honor to the group’s global fans and said, “We are touched by your love and support.” Suga also promised that the group would do its best to give great performances.

The Kids’ Choice Awards is an annual US children’s awards ceremony produced by children’s television channel Nickelodeon.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114