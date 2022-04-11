Choi Min-jeong captures overall crown at short track worlds

In this Canadian Press photo via the Associated Press, Choi Min-jeong of South Korea (L) and Kim Boutin of Canada compete in the women's 3,000m Superfinal at the International Skating Union World Short Track Speed Skating Championships at Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal on Sunday. (AP)

For the first time in four years, Choi Min-jeong is the overall champion at the short track worlds.

Choi scored 107 ranking points to hold off Kim Boutin of Canada at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Montreal on Sunday (local time).

On the final day, Choi won the women's 1,000m title after a late charge past Boutin. She also crossed the line first in the 3,000m Superfinal, which was only open to the top eight skaters in the point standings.

Boutin finished second overall with 84 points, followed by Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands with 53 points.

Choi also helped South Korea to the 3,000m relay gold medal Sunday, though it didn't count toward the individual ranking points.

On Saturday, Choi had won the 1,500m gold medal, meaning that she only missed out on gold in the 500m, where she placed fifth.

At short track worlds, skaters earn points based on placings in individual races: 34 points for first, 21 points for second, 13 points for third and so forth.

Choi, 23, had also won the world overall title in 2015, 2016 and 2018. She collected three medals, including a gold, at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

On the men's side, Lee June-seo finished third overall with 55 points, behind the champion Shaoang Liu of Hungary (104 points) and Pascal Dion (63 points) of Canada.

Lee won silver medals in the 1,000m and 3,000m Superfinal.

Lee and his teammates won the 5,000m relay for South Korea's only gold medal in the men's competition. (Yonhap)