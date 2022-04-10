Yoon makes his first eight picks for Cabinet

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol announces the first eight minister nominees for his incoming Cabinet during a press briefing at the presidential transition committee headquarters in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol announced Sunday the first eight minister nominees for his incoming Cabinet, each of whom will undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings before final appointment.



“The criteria for the personnel appointments was nothing more than whether the person would be the best suited to lead their designated fields,” Yoon said during a press briefing at the presidential transition committee headquarters in Seoul.



For the first deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, Yoon named Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, a former finance vice minister.



Choo served as the vice chairman of the Financial Service Commission under the Lee Myung-bak administration from 2011 to 2013, and then as vice minister at the Ministry of Economy and Finance under the Park Geun-hye administration from 2013 to 2014.



At the transition committee, Choo has been leading the planning and management subcommittee.



For the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Lee Chang-yang, a professor of management engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, got the nod. He has been leading the second subcommittee for economic affairs at the presidential transition committee.



Retired Lt. Gen. Lee Jong-sup, a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was named minister of national defense. Lee has been working as a member of the presidential transition committee’s foreign policy subcommittee.





From top left: First deputy prime minister and finance minister nominee Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of People Power Party; Industry minister nominee Lee Chang-yang. Transport ministry Won Hee-ryong; Defense minister nominee retired Lt. Gen. Lee Jong-sup. From bottom left: Science minister nominee Lee Jong-ho; welfare minister Chung Ho-young; culture minister nominee Park Bo-kyun, gender equality minister nominee Kim Hyun-sook. (Yonhap)