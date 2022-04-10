BTS says they’re not giving up on Grammys win

K-pop phenomenon BTS had a brief meeting with Korean media in Las Vegas ahead of the band’s concert on Saturday.
The seven members -- RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga -- came into the room dressed up in their white and red stage outfits to greet the press and offer short responses to questions.
“We’re happy to be seeing you guys in person again. We’re holding another in-person concert today,” RM, the band‘s leader, said to press they were meeting just a few weeks after the Seoul edition of the “Permission to Dance On Stage” concert series that took place last month.
Suga said, “Although it would have been better if we could have had this meeting after winning the Grammys, we’re here in Las Vegas to hold our concerts, and it‘s still an honor to meet you guys like this.”
On March 3 in Las Vegas, the septet attended the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony to perform live and as nominees in the best pop duo or group performance category, though they ultimately lost to Doja Cat and SZA. The group left the awards empty-handed for a second year in a row.
On how they felt about the result, V labeled the result “clean,” though adding, “But I couldn’t help crying. It‘s not something I can control.” J-Hope said, “We accepted the result when we heard someone else’s name being called out, but it also hit us hard how badly we had wanted to win.”
Jimin continued, saying, “I think we wanted to get the prize more badly this time because we wanted to know how far we could reach as Koreans with our music, and also to give back to all the Army (BTS’ official fandom) who have been rooting for us so hard.”
Jin lightened up the mood, saying, “This year won’t be our last chance (at winning a Grammy), and we can try anytime we want in the future, so we’ll keep on doing our best.”
The bandmates were cautious about sharing details of a new song or album release.
RM said, “Of course we are now working on it and I know that you are always very curious about it. We can‘t share when it will come out exactly, but we will keep working on it.”
Suga went on to say, “It would be great if we could just say it out loud, but I believe a good day will come soon, right? Please look forward to it, since we are working on various things including individual works.”
In closing the session, V said, “It’s really hot, right? I also brought the wrong clothes and am suffering badly from it. Please have fun even if it’s too hot!”
“Although I have a cast around my arm right now, I’ll still do my best on the stage,” Jin, who is sitting out from some portions of the performances due to finger injury, piped in.
Jungkook said, “Thank you for coming such a long way for us. If you guys want to make some noise today, please shout and cheer with us and have fun!”
BTS kicked off the Las Vegas arm of the “Permission To Dance On Stage” concert series on Friday. Following a short break, the four-day show will continue on Friday and Saturday. The tour was launched in October last year in Seoul through a livestreamed show, before being held with a live audience in Los Angeles in November and December and again in Seoul in March.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
) and Hong Dan-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com
)