Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomes opening of new store in Myeong-dong

Customers wait in line at the Apple Store in Myeong-dong, Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)
Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed the opening of a new Apple Store in the shopping district of Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Saturday,
“Apple Myeongdong opened its doors as our newest store in the heart of Korea. We‘re thrilled to further support our Korean customers in a space as unique and vibrant as the community it serves,” Cook tweeted Saturday.
In another tweet Sunday, he congratulated K-pop group Seventeen’s appearance on Today at Apple -- a creative initiative offered both online and in Apple’s retail stores.
“We’re thrilled to have you! I know fans will be excited for the Today at Apple Remix sessions,” he tweeted.
The Myeong-dong Apple Store officially opened Saturday, marking the third location in South Korea. The two-story location is also the biggest in the country.
The store comes with an Apple Pickup area, the first of its kind in Asia where customers can pick up online orders.
The Myeong-dong outlet will serve as a “stage for established and new Korean artists” who will lead Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture, the company said.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)