 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

59% favor active duty exemption for top pop artists: survey

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 8, 2022 - 16:59       Updated : Apr 8, 2022 - 18:04
Members of K-pop sensation BTS pose for photos after arriving at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to attend the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3. (BTS’ official Twitter)
Members of K-pop sensation BTS pose for photos after arriving at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to attend the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3. (BTS’ official Twitter)
A new opinion poll out Friday showed some 6 in 10 South Koreans think K-pop sensation BTS and other top artists who have contributed to boosting the country’s image should be exempted from active duty military service.

A Gallup Korea survey of 1,004 Koreans aged 18 and older, conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, showed nearly 59 percent responding that K-pop artists should be able to carry out an alternative military duty or be granted exemption from military service. Thirty-three percent said exemption or alternative service should not apply to pop artists.

Eight percent declined to respond.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. The results were based on telephone interviews through random-digit dialing with a response rate of 11.5 percent, according to Gallup Korea.

Under the current law, all able-bodied Korean men are required to serve in the military for 18 to 22 months. But at the recommendation of the culture minister, international award-winning athletes and classical musicians can receive exemption from military duty or do an alternative service.

While the law does not apply to K-pop acts, many have supported the idea of including top pop artists.

Last year, three lawmakers proposed bills calling for active duty exemptions to apply to a wider range of artists. If passed, it would allow BTS and other prominent K-pop artists to skip active duty.

The parliamentary national defense committee is to consider such a bill in November.

In the meantime, BTS’ eldest member Jin can only postpone his military enlistment until the end of this year, when he turns 30, under the latest revision to the act that came into effect in 2020.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114