Govt. to finalize decision on downgrading disease level of COVID-19: PM

The government will finalize a decision on adjusting the infectious disease level of COVID-19 as virus cases are clearly on a downward trend, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

The novel coronavirus is currently classified as "Class 1 infectious disease," the highest in the four-tier classification that falls under the same category with diseases like the Ebola virus and the Middle East respiratory syndrome, and the government is considering downgrading it by one notch.

The move can lead to significant changes in virus responses, such as reducing the quarantine period or even lifting self-isolation measures.

"As the omicron wave passed its peak, we need to check whether our medical resources have been used properly," Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul. "We have to improve sustainability of our virus response and medical system while lowering pressure on society."

Kim added the authorities plan to reduce hospital beds for moderately ill patients and living treatment centers depending on regional situations, as their operation rate is going down. (Yonhap)