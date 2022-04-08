 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher as investors digest Fed's tightening plan

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2022 - 09:36       Updated : Apr 8, 2022 - 09:36
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened higher Friday, as investors digested the US central bank's hawkish comments on monetary tightening.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 12.84 points, or 0.48 percent, to reach 2,708.70 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, the US stock market mostly rebounded as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's minutes of its March meeting, which hinted at more aggressive monetary tightening than had been originally expected.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.3 percent, and the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.

The geopolitical risks continued, however, as the European Union approved a ban on Russian coal and the United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over its invasion of Ukraine.

On the Seoul bourse, most big-cap shares traded higher, with energy and battery firms leading the gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.44 percent to 68,300 won, following its upbeat earnings forecast the previous day.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat at 113,500 won, and LG Chem rose 0.77 percent to 522,000 won. Major battery maker LG Energy Solution went up 2.18 percent to 446,000 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,222.50 won against the US dollar, down 3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114