[Today’s K-pop] Twice adds concert to LA show

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice will perform one more time in Los Angeles on May 15, label JYP Entertainment announced Thursday.



The group is performing at Banc of California Stadium on May 14 and tickets for the live show sold out as soon as they became available. The stadium accommodates 22,000 people.



Label JYP Entertainment decided to add another concert on the following day.

The nine-member act toured the US -- from Los Angeles to Atlanta and New York -- in February as part of its fourth international tour. The LA gig in May is an encore performance of the US leg.



Later this month, it will take the stage at Tokyo Dome. Tickets for the two-day concert sold out so fast that the management firm added a concert for April 25.



VeriVery to put out 1st LP later this month



(Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment)



Boy band VeriVery announced Thursday that it will return soon with a new album.



With a poster image that said “Coming Soon,” the band said it will release its first studio album on April 25, less than a month since its digital single “Series O [Round 0: Who].”



The single was a prequel to its “O” series and ranked among top 10 on the iTunes K-pop chart in 15 countries and the music video garnered 100 million views on YouTube in five days.



The seven-member act debuted in 2019 and in December last year toured the US for the first time, performing in front of fans in six cities.



Sokodomo collaborates with American rapper 24kGolden



(Credit: Sony Music Entertainment)



Rapper Sokodomo will drop a collaboration with American rapper 24kGolden, agency Sony Music Entertainment said Thursday.



The song, dubbed “Scar,” will be released on Friday.



24kGolden reigned Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2020 with the single “Mood” staying atop the chart for eight weeks.



Sokodomo first appeared in an audition program for high-school rappers and last year made it to the semifinal in a hip-hop competition show. “Merry Go Round,” with which he contested, swept all the major music charts at home.



GOT7’s Bambam performs at NBA game



(Credit: Abyss Company)