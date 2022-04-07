Posco Chemical starts building high-nickel cathode plant

From seventh from left: Posco Chemical CEO Min Kyung-joon, Posco Holdings Vice President of Eco-Friendly Future Materials Yoo Byeong-Og, Posco C&T President Han Sung-hee and Posco ICT President Chung Deok-gyun pose for a photo at a construction kickoff ceremony held in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Thursday. (Posco Chemical)