[Well-curated weekend] Discover new artists, peruse film magazines and view flowers at palace greenhouse

Entrance to the HoHo Art Festival held at Collabo Haus Dosan in southern Seoul. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Tired of waiting in a line to view art in packed big-name galleries? At the HoHo Art Festival, you will have ample space to enjoy art, coffee and music.





The rooftop of Collabo Haus Dosan where HoHo Art Festival is underway through April 24. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Contemporary artwork and installations by some 78 emerging artists are on display at Collabo Haus Dosan, a 10-minute walk from Apgujeong Station Exit No. 3.





Works by emerging artists are on display at the HoHo Art Festival in Collabo Haus Dosan.(Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Hosted by Art Blending, an artists’ agency, the festival is self-directed by the participating artists. Guests can vote for the three best pieces. Upon voting, they are eligible to join a lucky draw event. The grand prize winner will receive a displayed art piece at the end of the festival.





The gallery does not receive any commission for the works represented. Admission is free and the exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until April 24.



A complimentary coffee is offered to guests who made reservations through Naver’s website.



Cultural center for film fans





Myung Films Art Center located in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. (Myung Films Art Center)

If you want to enjoy a cup of coffee, watch a movie, read magazines and take in an exhibition all in a day, Myung Films Art Center designed by renowned architect Seung Hyo-sang might be the place for you.



The cultural center was established in 2015 by Myung Films, the company behind hit movies like “Joint Security Area” and “Architecture 101,” and is located in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.



The first floor of the art center has a theater with a 4K projector and Dolby Atmos sound system. Like many other art cinema theaters, there is no popcorn here, and only drinks are allowed. The theater does not turn its lights back on until the end credits have rolled, allowing the audience to fully enjoy the cinema experience.





A theater on the first floor of Myung films Art Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. (Myung Films Art Center)

Tickets for movies are open for sale at 9:30 a.m.



At Cafe-Moeum on the first floor, visitors can read books related to movies, architecture, and design. Film-related merchandise such as posters and scripts are also sold here.



Cinephiles might head straight to the second floor where movie magazines are on display.





The third floor of Myung Films Art Center displays film stills, scripts, and props.

The collection includes film magazines Cine21, Archive Prism and Film Busan. It also carries film magazines that are no longer in publication such as Kino, Screen, Premiere, Film2.0, and Movieweek.



The third and fourth floors of the center exhibit film stills, scripts, and props. This weekend, the production process of “Leafie: A Hen into the Wild” can be found in detail in the exhibition hall on the fourth floor.



Tickets for entering the facilities on the second, third and fourth floors can be bought at the café for 3,000 won.



The cafe and the exhibition halls are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Grand Greenhouse of Changgyeonggung





Couples and families visit the Grand Greenhouse of Changgyeonggung on April 5. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

In the gentle, warm spring breeze, the green grass and trees at palaces, royal tombs and parks are signaling the arrival of spring.



The colorful flowers presented in the Grand Greenhouse makes Changgyeonggung, a Joseon-period palace, popular among photographers and visitors, who wish to enjoy the coming spring.





Visitors dressed in hanbok enjoy the Grand Greenhouse of Changgyeonggung on April 5. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, the Grand Greenhouse of Changgyeonggung is a favorite site for friends, families and couples.



After a 10-to-15-minute walk from Hyehwa Station Exit 4 on Subway Line No. 4, a majestic stone wall signals the area of Changgyeonggung.





Visitors dressed in hanbok enjoy the Grand Greenhouse of Changgyeonggung on April 5. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., the Grand Greenhouse can be accessed for an admission fee of 1,000 won.



With a QR code check at the entrance, the visitors can enjoy splendid Joseon architecture. Visitors can also dress up in colorful hanbok, the Korean traditional attire, to take photos.





Visitors look at citrus junos plants at the Grand Greenhouse (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)