Seventeen to drop first all-English single ‘Darl+ing’ next week

Title poster of Seventeen’s first all-English single “Darl+ing” (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop boy group Seventeen will release its first all-English language single titled “Darl+ing,“ hoping to expand its presence in the global music scene, the band’s agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.
The 13-member group posted an image of its upcoming digital single’s title poster on its official social media at midnight. The group’s mood teaser, concept photos, voice messages and official teasers are also set to be unveiled in order.
“Darl+ing” will be a pre-release song of the band’s fourth full-length album set to come out next month, according to the company. It will tell a new story to Carat, the name of Seventeen’s fandom, around the globe with the group’s sincerity, it added.
“The new single will also mark the beginning of Seventeen’s project titled ‘Team SVT.’ ... The plus sign in the (upcoming single’s) title has a special meaning,” the company said. “Darl+ing” will hit music streaming platforms at home and abroad at 1 p.m. on April 15.
Debuting in May 2015, Seventeen has grown into one of the top K-pop idol groups.
It became million-sellers twice in a row with its eighth EP “Your Choice” and ninth EP “Attacca” last year. The boy group also made the top 10 of the Global Artist Chart of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry for the first time, landing at No. 9.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
