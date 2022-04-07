YG Entertainment vocal trainer to release ‘Where Would We Go’

A teaser image of singer-songwriter Lee Dong-soo’s “Where Would We Go” (JMG, Local High Records)
Lee Dong-soo, a vocal trainer to K-pop musicians at YG Entertainment, will release her new single “Where Would We Go” on Friday at noon via music streaming platforms, according to Local High Records on Thursday.
The teaser video for the upcoming single, a 16-second video clip showing an animated whale swimming in the night sky, was released on Local High Records’ official social media channels on Wednesday.
“Where Would We Go” is a jazz pop-style song about longing for a loved one. Drummer Han Woong-won’s dynamic sounds and music video director Deeahn’s directing elements will create a dreamlike and mysterious vibe, the company said.
“Instead of focusing on fulfilling the listeners’ expectations of a vocal trainer’s singing ability, I paid a lot of attention to the song’s mood, which will make listeners feel like they are watching a movie,” the singer-songwriter said. “The song has hidden messages, which I hope some listeners can discover.”
Lee debuted in 2008 with her first single “Memories of Schooldays.” She has released seven singles, two EPs, a full-length album and two omnibus albums so far.
Her latest release was “Dear My Mom,” which dropped in March last year.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)