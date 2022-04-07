 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

FDI pledges to S. Korea up 15% in Q1 despite global uncertainties

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 7, 2022 - 11:28       Updated : Apr 7, 2022 - 11:30
Songdo International City in IFEZ (Yonhap)
Songdo International City in IFEZ (Yonhap)

Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges to South Korea jumped 14.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to reach the highest first-quarter figure ever, data showed Thursday.

The country received $5.45 billion worth of FDI commitments in the January-March period, compared with $4.74 billion logged a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The amount of investment that actually arrived in South Korea stood at $4.33 billion, marking a 2.6 percent on-year decrease, though the amount is the second-largest figure for any first quarter ever.

"We relatively had good FDI results amid unstable investment circumstances across the globe, such as the crisis surrounding Ukraine, and high oil and raw materials prices," the ministry said in a release.

By industry, the manufacturing sector received investment pledges of $1.64 billion, nearly quadrupling from the previous year, as food, equipment and semiconductor businesses won larger investment.

FDI pledges to the service sector, on the other hand, fell 9.4 percent to come to $3.77 billion in the first quarter, due to a high base effect the previous year, according to the ministry.

By investor, the United States pledged to make $870 million worth of investment in the first quarter, spiking 284.7 percent on-year.

FDI pledges from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia also rose 39 percent on-year to $1.19 billion in the January-March period.

But investment from the European Union and Britain sank 81.3 percent to $580 million. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114