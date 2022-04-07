 Back To Top
National

Yoon administration to keep current govt. structure, including gender ministry, for now: Ahn

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 7, 2022 - 11:17       Updated : Apr 7, 2022 - 11:22
Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo speaks to reporters on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo speaks to reporters on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will maintain the current government structure, including the gender ministry, as it seeks to focus on addressing pending state affairs, transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said Thursday.

Ahn said the transition team will announce a nominee for gender minister when it unveils a list of candidates for ministers.

"It was judged that it would be better to focus on current state affairs rather than making an early decision and pushing ahead with (government restructuring) during the transition period," Ahn said.

Yoon had pledged to dissolve the gender ministry, saying the role of the gender ministry is already "outdated" in South Korea. (Yonhap)

