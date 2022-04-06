[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival
The Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival has returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival, which started on March 25, is scheduled to run through April 16 at various sites in Gyeongju, including Gyeongju Expo Grand Park, the park of royal tombs, or also known as Daereungwon, and more.
Celebrating the return of in-person festivities, visitors can try their hands at various activities like “plogging” under cherry blossom trees, a combination of jogging and picking up litter.
More information can be found at www.gyeongju.go.kr
Hueree Hydrangea Festival
The Hueree Hydrangea Festival will run through May 31 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.
Visitors can stroll around the park, near South Korea’s highest peak Hallasan, and enjoy the spring breeze.
The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its colorful hydrangea with photo zones. For children, there is horse riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs as well.
The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age and programs.
Updated information can be found at www.hueree.com
and www.visitjeju.net/en
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival
The Busan Lotus Lantern Festival will be held at Songsanghyeon Plaza and Busan Citizen’s Park in Busan from April 22 to May 8.
Sponsored by the Busan Buddhism Association, the annual festival offers visitors with an opportunity to experience Buddhist culture through the many activities and hands-on experiences, including a lotus lantern-making program, temple food meals, or gongyang, and more.
In celebration of Buddha’s Birthday, various types of lotus lanterns are on display.
The main highlights of the festival are the Grand Buddhist Ceremony and the Lotus Lantern Parade that usually draw many spectators regardless of their religious beliefs.
More information can be found at www.bba48.or.kr
Taean World Tulip Flower Festival
The World Tulip Flower Festival is scheduled to run from April 9 to May 9 at Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.
Some 200 types of flowers, including flamingo, lambada, red proud tulip and more, will be on full display.
Hands-on experience programs will not be offered at this year’s event to prevent any spread of COVID-19.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for children.
More information can be found at www.koreaflowerpark.com
Everland Tulip Garden
The Tulip Garden, which opened March 18, is scheduled to run through April 24 at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
South Korea’s largest theme park hosts the event each year to mark the beginning of spring with splendid tulips.
The festival provides various tulip-themed programs, including media displays, garden collaborations, virtual tulip fields from the Netherlands and more.
After paying admission fees, which cost 47,000 won for teens, 56,000 won for adults and 44,000 won for senior citizens, visitors can enjoy the tulip garden and other amusement facilities at the theme park.
Updated information can be found at www.everland.com
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
