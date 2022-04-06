[Today’s K-pop] TXT to return in May: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will make a comeback early next month, local media reported Wednesday.



Label Big Hit Music confirmed the news following the reports.



The band’s previous album was “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape,” a repackage of its second full album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” from August last year. The second LP peaked at No. 5 on Billboard 200, a career high, and also made the publication’s year-end charts. It is the only K-pop male musician to be included besides BTS.



Last month the quintet greeted fans at a fan meet event and in August, will perform at Summer Sonic 2022, one of the largest music festivals in Japan.



(G)I-dle’s Miyeon to make solo debut this month



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Miyeon of (G)I-dle will come out with her first solo album later this month, said agency Cube Entertainment Wednesday.



She debuted as the main vocalist of the group in 2018 and has participated in a series of original soundtracks for dramas. She also has branched out to acting and emceeing.



The five-member act put out its first studio album “I Never Die” last month and won seven trophies from television music chart shows. The LP also topped iTunes’ top albums chart in 24 regions and ranked No. 57 on Billboard’s Global 200. Focus track “Tomboy” was No. 34 on Billboard Global Excl. US and No. 12 on the world digital song sales chart.



iKON to host concerts in June



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



iKON will hold two-day concerts in Seoul in June, according to label YG Entertainment Wednesday.



It has been 3 1/2 years since the six-piece act hosted a standalone concert.



“We have been missing our fans so dearly and am happy to be together through this opportunity,” said the bandmates through the management firm. They promised that they will pour all their energy into the performance and asked fans to be ready as well.



The concert will be held June 25-26 and the second day’s live performance will also be broadcast online.



The band debuted in 2015 and has released a score of hit songs from “Killing Me” to “Why Why Why.” It recently started their own original variety show “iKON On Air.”



Itzy drops 1st single in Japan



