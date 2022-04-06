KOMSCO, Kyrgyzstan sign MOU for digital cooperation

KOMSCO CEO Ban Jang-sik (left) and Kyrgyzstan’s Digital Development Minister Talant Imanov pose for a photo after signing an MOU for digitization of Kyrgyz government services. (KOMSCO)
The state-owned Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corporation said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kyrgyzstan‘s Ministry of Digital Development to digitize government-issued documents, including identification cards and certificates of tax payment.
In 2017, KOMSCO supplied Kyrgyzstan with IC chip-containing resident cards as part of its official development assistance efforts. The recent MOU aims to adapt these physical documents into mobile ones.
Authentication technology is another area covered by the deal. The signing parties hope to leverage KOMSCO’s security solutions to certify products like liquor and tobacco, in efforts to prevent tax evasion and identify counterfeit products.
KOMSCO has developed its ICT capacity in view of a growing market in digital transformation. Last March the agency was nominated by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety as a specialized institution in mobile identification. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan was launched last June to support the digital transformation of government services.
Both governments have worked together in ICT since 2012 when they launched a joint economic committee. The partnership was further fortified in 2021 when Korea named Kyrgyzstan as an ODA priority partner country.
“The MOU marks an opportunity for us to showcase our domestically-developed expertise in mobile IDs and fraud detection solutions in the global market. We plan to expand our areas of export -- traditionally centered around security papers and ink -- to digital security solutions,” said KOMSCO CEO Ban Jang-sik.
