[Herald Interview] ‘Time for K-pop to diversify’

Jeong Chang-hwan, chief executive officer n.CH Entertainment, poses for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald at the entertainment firm’s headquarters in southern Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Korean popular music, often abbreviated as “K-pop,” has become one of the most popular music genres around the world. In the span of a few decades, K-pop has grown from a regional sensation to a cultural powerhouse, fueled by the local agencies and artists’ endeavors to tap into the global music scene.



While the first generation of K-pop groups got their start in the early 1990s to 2000s backed by major entertainment firms, a mover and shaker behind K-pop’s global rise said the keys to the music genre’s immense popularity are its iconic features -- powerful dance performances and magnificent visuals.



“K-pop was able to go global because of the distinctive character of the music,” Jeong Chang-hwan, chief executive officer of n.CH Entertainment, said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald at his agency’s headquarters in southern Seoul. “The primary reason K- pop came to the global listeners’ attention is that it is dance music.”



If K-pop got its start focusing on genres that depend largely on lyrics, it may not enjoy the popularity it does today, Jeong said. Korea was a less known country back then and translation programs with which the listeners can look up the lyrics sung in Korean were not readily available, he added.





“To achieve global popularity, K-pop needed magnificent visual elements, including singers’ appearance, outfits and hairstyles. But most of all, powerful eye-catching choreography was necessary to make a greater impact on the audience in a brief period,” he said. K-pop’s global popularity was propelled further in the 2010s, thanks to YouTube, Jeong noted.



The 50-year-old K-pop expert began his career in the entertainment industry in 2000 as a road manager at S.M. Entertainment, working with first-generation K-pop bands, including H.O.T. and S.E.S. His assignments later included A&R, or artists and repertoire, and concert program planning. It was Jeong who introduced “SM Town,” the musical collective for the agency’s artists.



In 2012, Jeong was appointed CEO of SM C&C, an S.M. Entertainment subsidiary created under S.M. founder Lee Soo-man’s vision to expand into other entertainment sectors. Here, he signed top comedian-television host Kang Ho-dong, Shin Dong-yup and Lee Soo-geun to the label, Jeong said.



In 2017, the K-pop pioneer left S.M. and established his own company, n.CH Entertainment, launching the company’s first girl group Nature a year later. He also worked as the managing director of CJ ENM’s music division.



Jeong hinted that he is currently planning the launch of a boy group as early as the end of this year.





