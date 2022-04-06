So Ji-sub to lead MBC series ‘Doctor Lawyer’

So Ji-sub (51K)



Top actor So Ji-sub is set to return to the small screen in MBC medical-thriller “Doctor Lawyer,” premiering May 27.



His last drama series, “My Secret Terrius” was back in 2018. In 2020, he married TV celebrity Jo Eun-jung.



Helmed by Lee Yong-suk, the TV director behind SBS hit historical dramas “Iljimae” (2008) and “Daepungsu” (2013), “Doctor Lawyer” is one of the most anticipated MBC series in the first half of the year for its star-studded lineup.



“Doctor Lawyer” centers on Han Yi-han (unofficial translation), a talented surgeon who failed to save a patient’s life after an operation went wrong.



The plot develops as Yi-han becomes an attorney specializing in medical lawsuits and discovers secrets behind his failed operation.



Shin Sung-rok and Im Soo-hyang co-star in the series as the head of a large investment company and a medical crime prosecutor, respectively.



Shin Sung-rok (left) and Im Soo-hyang (Sangyoung Entertainment, FN Entertainment)