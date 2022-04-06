 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Business Proposal' stays atop Netflix non-English TV show chart for 3rd week

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2022 - 10:02       Updated : Apr 6, 2022 - 10:05
This combined image provided by SBS shows scenes from
This combined image provided by SBS shows scenes from "Business Proposal." (SBS)

South Korean romantic comedy "Business Proposal" retained the No. 1 position on Netflix's latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the third consecutive week, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.

The TV series, which has aired every Monday and Tuesday on SBS from Feb. 28, marked 32.5 million hours of viewing for the week of March 28-April 3 to lead Netflix's official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.

The 12-part show, based on the popular web comic "The Office Blind Date," debuted at No. 6 on the chart in the week of March 7-13 and rose to the highest position in the following week.

It became the first Korean-made TV series that is simultaneously shown on a local TV channel and Netflix to rank No. 1 on the official viewership chart. Former Korean-language chart-toppers like "Squid Game" and "Hellbound" are all Netflix originals.

Another Korean romantic comedy, "Twenty Five Twenty One," placed second on the chart with 26.2 million hours of viewing, staying in the top 10 for six weeks in a row.

On the same chart are four more Korean-language shows -- "Forecasting Love and Weather," "Thirty-Nine," "Juvenile Justice" and "All of Us Are Dead."

Thanks to its global popularity, "Business Proposal" ranked second worldwide on the daily popularity chart for TV programs compiled by Flixpatrol as of Tuesday, after the second season of "Bridgerton."

It topped the chart in many Asian countries, including Taiwan, while placing fourth in Canada and ninth in the United States. (Yonhap)

