Fall headfirst into love with Ive’s ‘Love Dive’

Girl group Ive poses during an online press conference Tuesday. (Starship Entertainment)



The cherry blossom season has arrived, and rookie girl group Ive has returned with its second digital single, “Love Dive,” released Tuesday evening, to fill in the warm-weather playlist. This marks the sextet’s return in nearly four months since they last released its debut single, “Eleven,” last December.



In a press conference Monday, Yujin described the band’s second single as an “album that has a dual meaning.” She said the term “dive” in “Love Dive” translates into falling in love, but the word also is the group’s official fandom name. “We want to deliver two messages: We love ‘dive’ and to dive into love,” the leader added.



Rei, adding to Yujin’s comment, said the album is “filled with Ive’s uniqueness.”



Speaking about the new single, Gaeul said it took her on a trip down memory lane to Ive’s debut single.



“Compared to our previous album, I think Ive has returned with a wider musical spectrum, and we added more confidence this time. As you can see from our concept and styling, I can assure you that people will be able to feel our charms,” Gaeul said.



Leading the two-track package is “Love Dive,” which Wonyoung described as “music that coveys a message to dive into love if you have the courage to be in one.” The vocalist went on to say that it shows the sextet’s confidence in love. Lines such as, “Come in and check it with your two eyes” and “Dare to dive in” also encapsulate the band’s courageousness to be in love, just like Cupid.



Gushing about the single, Liz said every part in the three-minute track is a “killer verse” and that fans should be looking forward to the chorus and the band’s dance break. Yujin chimed in, saying that the choreography has two main highlights in what they called the “mirror dance” and the “diving dance.”



While Ive has received much love and attention from fans and did well on music charts in and out of the country, coming out with new music was a burden, Wonyoung said. But all in all, she said the group had tried to put its talent on full display.



“We tried to come out with a song that vividly shows Ive’s musical color and meets the expectations that people have shown,” Wonyoung added.







(Starship Entertainment)