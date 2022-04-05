 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Shinsegae looks into whiskey business: reports

By
Published : Apr 5, 2022 - 18:31       Updated : Apr 5, 2022 - 18:31
Logo of Shinsegae Group
Logo of Shinsegae Group
Shinsegae’s ambition to enter the soju business appears to have shifted to whiskey instead, as it reportedly submitted a trademark application last week, according to local reports Tuesday.

Tentatively named Jeju Whiskey, the retailer is likely to introduce its new brand early next year, considering the application process that takes six to 12 months.

According to Korea Customs Service, last year’s whiskey imports increased by 32.4 percent from 2020, on the back of rising demand for the liquor here since the pandemic that turned many to at-home drinking.

Industry insiders say Shinsegae may use its Jeju Soju distilleries to produce the new line of whiskey.

In 2016, Shinsegae’s discount store chain E-mart acquired Jeju Soju for 19 billion won ($16.4 million), then invested another 67 billion won in it. But it pulled out from soju business after suffering losses for three years. The distilleries, though suspended, are currently owned by Shinsegae L&B, the wine imports arm of the retail giant.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114