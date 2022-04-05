[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet releases 1st Japanese LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Red Velvet will put out its first full album in Japan on Wednesday, announced label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



The LP is titled “Bloom” and will consist of 11 tracks, including main track “Wildside.” The song contains a message to support those who never give up in reaching their goals. New songs in Japanese, such as “Jackpot,” “Snap Snap” and “Color of Love,” also will be included.



The female quintet has released two extended plays and a digital single in Japan.



The band came out with an EP called “The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm” on March 21. It topped iTunes top albums chart in 41 regions as well as a score of music charts at home.



Meanwhile, Wendy tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the band canceled all activities including a fan meeting event. Irene, Joy and Yeri contracted the virus last month and recovered, and Seulgi had it last week and remains under quarantine.



Big Bang sweeps charts with new single



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Big Bang demonstrated its power, placing the new single “Still Life” at the top of all major charts in Korea.



The song came out at Monday midnight and landed atop iTunes top songs chart in 33 regions in less than a half-day on Tuesday. It also was No. 1 on iTunes worldwide songs chart, bumping down Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”



The veteran idol group marked its return after about four years, putting out new music for the first time since Seungri left after being mired in scandal.



This time the group went for metal rock based on warm band sounds, rather than its conventional hip-hop. In “Still Life” the band reflects on life, comparing it to the changing of seasons.



The band chose to concentrate on the essence of music, trying to commune with fans on a deeper level, said label YG Entertainment.



The Boyz' Jacob drops song to mark fans’ anniversary



(Credit: IST Entertainment)



Jacob of The Boyz surprised fans with a solo song named “Comfortable.”



The song marks the fourth anniversary of the band’s official fandom community, referred to as TheB.



“(The song) is about relishing the leisurely feeling when you are not doing anything and spending time on your own,” explained Jacob. It evokes the moment when you get to spend a day without being anxious or worried, away from the eyes of others, he added.



Last year, the idol dropped his first solo mixtape, “Kindle by Jacob,” via SoundCloud. The five-track work was released on his birthday.



Separately, bandmate Eric suspended all activities due to health reasons last month. After discussing the matter with his bandmates, he decided focus on his recovery for the time being. He flew to his home in Los Angeles on March 20.



Jessi signals return in teaser video



(Credit: P Nation)