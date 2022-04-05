9th International EV Expo to kick off in Jeju next month

The annual International Electric Vehicle Expo -- the largest exhibition on electric vehicles in the world -- will kick off next month, bringing industry experts and visitors from around the world to South Korea’s resort island of Jeju.
Some 200 companies in the e-mobility sector are to participate in the exhibition, which kicks off on May 3 for a four-day run, according to the organizer. The list of participants includes Tesla and Volvo as exhibitors for the first time. A virtual exhibition will be offered via online and run until August, showcasing the latest EV technologies from 300 firms. The expo will take place at Jeju International Convention Center and nearby hotels.
On the eve of the expo, a roundtable meeting will be held for leaders in the Korean and European EV industries, involving ambassadors in Korea who represent 27 EU member countries as well as Korean government authorities and corporate stakeholders. They will share EV business trends and visions in Korea and Europe.
Marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China, the expo will hold a Korea and China EV forum at the sidelines of the major events on the third day of the four-day event. There will also be a Korea and ASEAN EV forum on the sidelines, addressing regional issues and trends related to the EV industry.
In addition, a closed-door meeting discussing Indonesia’s EV public transportation and e-mobility investment forums will be held, attracting foreign professionals interested in the future of mobility in Asia.
Other workshops and forums will also be held for participants to share ideas on autonomous driving, electric ships, meta-mobility, big data and ESG related to the electric mobility industry.
Visitors can also participate in B2B counseling sessions at business lounges set up separately at the venue, where 100 companies will participate to share their expertise.
For more info, visit https://www.ievexpo.org.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)