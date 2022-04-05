S. Korean FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong responds to questions about the Ukraine crisis at a meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb.25. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top diplomat will participate in a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign ministers to be held in Belgium, his office said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will head to Brussels later in the day for the session to open Thursday, which will be presided by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and attended by 30 nations, it said.

The upcoming gathering is expected to focus on the coordinated international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other global security challenges.

South Korea was invited to the ministerial meeting along with other non-NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand. (Yonhap)