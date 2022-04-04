[Today’s K-pop] Kwon Eun-bi rolls out 2nd EP ‘Color’

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Kwon Eun-bi, formerly of IZ*ONE, held an online showcase Monday to introduce her second solo EP “Color.”



“I wish to be remembered as colors of the rainbow,” she said of the new EP. If the first EP “Open” signified the beginning of her solo career like opening a door, the new album is more about showing a broader range of herself, she explained.



“I endeavored to show the real Kwon Eun-bi rather than a prepared Kwon Eun-bi,” she added.



The focus track is “Glitch,” in which she sings about how one might be imperfect but can still can be attractive and confident.



“The minute I heard this song, I thought ‘this is mine,’” she said.



Although she admits it still feels awkward in many ways as a solo musician after being a part of a team.



“Now I am moving forward, getting used to things bit by bit. I’m trying to find things that are missing and so as to improve myself,” she said.



Mamamoo’s Wheein to host 1st solo fan meet



(Credit: The Live)



Wheein of Mamamoo will hold the first fan meet event on her own on April 17, agency the Live announced Monday.



The company surprised fans with a poster that showed the singer smiling in a navy outfit that resembled a school uniform.



The event, dubbed “D-day,” not only is the first solo fan meeting since she debuted eight years ago but also coincides with her birthday. It will also be broadcast live.



The vocalist put out her second solo EP “Whee” in January, her first production since changing agencies. The six-track EP landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 18 regions as did focus track “Make Me Happy” on the top songs chart in eight regions.



Drippin to drop single in Japan



(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Boy band Drippin shared teaser photographs for its upcoming debut single in Japan on Monday.



The single, titled “So Good,” is an upbeat song that contains expectations for a new beginning and the photos showed the seven bandmates full of energy.



It will signal the band’s official debut in Japan. The single will be released on May 18.



In January, the group put out its third EP “Villain” that ranked among top 10 on the iTunes top K-pop albums chart in nine regions.



BTS’ ‘Idol’ music video tops 1.1b views



(Credit: Big Hit Music)