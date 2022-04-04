 Back To Top
Entertainment

Webtoon make jump to animation

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 4, 2022 - 16:03       Updated : Apr 4, 2022 - 16:03
Poster image of EBS animation “My Daughter is a Zombie” (EBS, Durufix, Naver Webtoon)
Poster image of EBS animation “My Daughter is a Zombie” (EBS, Durufix, Naver Webtoon)

After supplying storylines for hard hitting dramas to local broadcasters and global streaming services, webtoons are poised to be turned into TV animations.

Content production company BY4M Studio announced Monday that it would be reproducing Naver Webtoon’s romance series “A Daytime Moon.”
Serialized from 2013 to 2017, the webtoon centers on the romance between a couple who transcend the flow of time by traveling between Daegaya, a nation that inhabited southern parts of the Korean Peninsula almost two millennia ago, and the present.

In response to the series’ popularity evinced by 700 million views, many top artists, including singers K.Will, Kim Jong-kook, Gummy and Sandeul of K-pop boyband B1A4 took part in a special OST for “A Daytime Moon” released last year.
"A Daytime Moon" (Naver Webtoon)

Though the animation is set to be revealed via streaming and broadcast, the platforms are yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster EBS premiered “My Daughter is a Zombie,” an animation series adapted from a webtoon of the same title by author Lee Yun-chang, on Sunday.

The series revolves around Su-ah, a daughter and the last zombie on earth, and her survival in a zombie-free South Korea.

With its unique setting and heartwarming depiction of love for the family, the webtoon won the Korea Contents Award in 2019. The zombie series recorded more than 500 million global views after the it was released on Naver Webtoon’s global service in many countries, including Japan, Taiwan, Spain, North America and more.

“I am thrilled to meet ‘My Daughter is a Zombie’ in animation. I was grateful for the quality of the illustration and the voice actors‘ performance,” an EBS press release quoted the creator Lee as saying.

The 26-part animation is aired on EBS every Sunday at 11:50 a.m. The series is also available on Naver’s streaming platform Series On.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
