Webtoon make jump to animation

Poster image of EBS animation “My Daughter is a Zombie” (EBS, Durufix, Naver Webtoon)



After supplying storylines for hard hitting dramas to local broadcasters and global streaming services, webtoons are poised to be turned into TV animations.



Content production company BY4M Studio announced Monday that it would be reproducing Naver Webtoon’s romance series “A Daytime Moon.”

Serialized from 2013 to 2017, the webtoon centers on the romance between a couple who transcend the flow of time by traveling between Daegaya, a nation that inhabited southern parts of the Korean Peninsula almost two millennia ago, and the present.



In response to the series’ popularity evinced by 700 million views, many top artists, including singers K.Will, Kim Jong-kook, Gummy and Sandeul of K-pop boyband B1A4 took part in a special OST for “A Daytime Moon” released last year.



"A Daytime Moon" (Naver Webtoon)