BTS lights up Grammys with first in-person solo stage with ‘Butter’

K-pop boy group BTS performs “Butter” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday. (AP-Yonhap)

BTS brightened up the Grammy Awards with its megahit “Butter,” marking its first live stand-alone performance at music’s biggest night.



The septet -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- was the fourth act to go onstage at the awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.



BTS transformed themselves into undercover agents for a performance that began with Jin operating computers that looked straight out of a spy movie, while Jungkook descended on a pole from the ceiling and V produced a card from behind Olivia Rodrigo’s head.



When Jungkook hit a button, “Butter” began booming around the arena and the members danced from the tables to the stage. The highlights of the performance included jumping over lines of laser light, pulling off their jackets and using them as air guitars and dancing into the audience.



Jin, however, sang the song while sitting on a chair due to an injury he sustained last month.



It is the third year running that the group has performed at the Grammys. The seven-piece act had a chance to present its first stand-alone performance last year but it had to be prerecorded in Seoul due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



BTS attended this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony as an official performer and as a nominee for best pop duo or group performance category for its mega-hit “Butter.” But it left the ceremony empty-handed for the second consecutive year.





K-pop boy group BTS poses for photos during a red-carpet event of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)