BTS lights up Grammys with first in-person solo stage with ‘Butter’

K-pop boy group BTS performs “Butter” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday. (AP-Yonhap)
BTS brightened up the Grammy Awards with its megahit “Butter,” marking its first live stand-alone performance at music’s biggest night.
The septet -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- was the fourth act to go onstage at the awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.
BTS transformed themselves into undercover agents for a performance that began with Jin operating computers that looked straight out of a spy movie, while Jungkook descended on a pole from the ceiling and V produced a card from behind Olivia Rodrigo’s head.
When Jungkook hit a button, “Butter” began booming around the arena and the members danced from the tables to the stage. The highlights of the performance included jumping over lines of laser light, pulling off their jackets and using them as air guitars and dancing into the audience.
Jin, however, sang the song while sitting on a chair due to an injury he sustained last month.
It is the third year running that the group has performed at the Grammys. The seven-piece act had a chance to present its first stand-alone performance last year but it had to be prerecorded in Seoul due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BTS attended this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony as an official performer and as a nominee for best pop duo or group performance category for its mega-hit “Butter.” But it left the ceremony empty-handed for the second consecutive year.
K-pop boy group BTS poses for photos during a red-carpet event of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)
Doja Cat and SZA won the award for “Kiss Me More,” while all-English language “Butter” was nominated alongside songs by big-name performers -- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power.
“Butter,” released in May last year, is a vibrant summer song that the group hoped would give off good energy during the global COVID-19 pandemic. It stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks following its release.
Expectations were high among fans that BTS would write a new chapter in history as the first K-pop act to win a Grammy.
If the boy band had won, it could possibly set an unprecedented record as the first Asian artist to bag all three major US music awards, including the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.
BTS won three awards, including the top honor of the artist of the year, at the American Music Awards in November last year, while bagging four awards, including top-selling song, for “Dynamite” at the Billboard Music Awards held in May in the same year.
The K-pop group expressed its desire to clinch a Grammy during a red-carpet interview before the awards ceremony.
“It‘s an award voted by peers in the music industry, so that means even so much,” RM said when asked about the meaning of winning a Grammy. “These two years were so exhausting and devastating, and if we get the Grammys, you know, it all pays back and pays off.”
Meanwhile, BTS is set to hold live concerts at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday and Saturday, as well as April 15 and 16.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)