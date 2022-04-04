Yoon's wife considering commencing public activity ahead of husband's inauguration

This undated photo provided by a reader shows Kim Keon-hee, the wife of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol posing for with a bomb-sniffing dog near her residence in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Kim Keon-hee, the wife of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, is considering commencing public activity ahead of her husband's inauguration in May after keeping a low profile for months, officials said Monday.

Kim has stayed out of public view since she came under attack for various charges of misconduct, including allegations she lied on her resume when applying for jobs, even after her husband's election victory last month.

"She is thinking hard about ways to make contributions to our society as the spouse of the president," an official close to Kim told Yonhap News Agency on the phone. "If she decides to commence public activity, the focus will be on that."

Speculation has so far been that Kim may keep a low profile until her husband's inauguration on May 10, and the inauguration ceremony would effectively be her first public activity since the election.

But Kim reportedly has been meeting people in private since the election to thank them for their support.

Kim earlier said she will help her husband fulfill his calling while seeking to reach the underprivileged.

With regard to the cultural contents company that she is running, officials said Kim is reportedly considering halting its operation or switching its business to focus on public services.

Kim was recently spotted by her neighbors wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a denim skirt, and hugging the SWAT team's bomb-sniffing dog near her residence, prompting speculation that she may soon come out of seclusion.

Kim and Yoon are known as pet lovers as they live with four dogs and three cats. (Yonhap)