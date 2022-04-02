 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

Ahn Cheol-soo visits HYBE to talk ways to promote Korean culture

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 2, 2022 - 15:58       Updated : Apr 2, 2022 - 16:12

 

A file photo of K-pop boy group BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (Big Hit Music)
A file photo of K-pop boy group BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (Big Hit Music)

Presidential transition committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo visits the headquarters of HYBE, the K-pop powerhouse that manages BTS, in Yongsan-gu central Seoul.

With an attempt to discuss ways to promote Korean culture, Ahn and the members of different subcommittees hopes to listen to voices of the artists who have been bolstering the country’s culture.
Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee, reports to work at the committee's office in Seoul on April 1, 2022. (Yonhap)
Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee, reports to work at the committee's office in Seoul on April 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

While many expected Ahn and HYNE officials to discuss about granting exemptions from military service to pop artists who have helped elevate the country’s global standing, like BTS, Shin Yong-hyun, a spokesman for the transition committee, announced that such discussion will not be made in a regular briefing on Friday.

Under the current law, all able-bodied Korean men are obliged to serve in the military. But with the culture minister’s recommendation, international award-winning athletes and classical musicians can complete their service while remaining active professionally.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114