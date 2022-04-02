Ahn Cheol-soo visits HYBE to talk ways to promote Korean culture

A file photo of K-pop boy group BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (Big Hit Music)
Presidential transition committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo visits the headquarters of HYBE, the K-pop powerhouse that manages BTS, in Yongsan-gu central Seoul.
With an attempt to discuss ways to promote Korean culture, Ahn and the members of different subcommittees hopes to listen to voices of the artists who have been bolstering the country’s culture.
Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee, reports to work at the committee's office in Seoul on April 1, 2022. (Yonhap)
While many expected Ahn and HYNE officials to discuss about granting exemptions from military service to pop artists who have helped elevate the country’s global standing, like BTS, Shin Yong-hyun, a spokesman for the transition committee, announced that such discussion will not be made in a regular briefing on Friday.
Under the current law, all able-bodied Korean men are obliged to serve in the military. But with the culture minister’s recommendation, international award-winning athletes and classical musicians can complete their service while remaining active professionally.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)