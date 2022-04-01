 Back To Top
National

4 killed in collision, crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2022 - 17:06       Updated : Apr 1, 2022 - 17:07
Pilots parachute down in the sky over a field in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on Friday, after two Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed. (Yonhap)
Pilots parachute down in the sky over a field in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on Friday, after two Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed. (Yonhap)

SACHEON, South Korea -- Two Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed in southern South Korea on Friday, killing all four pilots aboard the planes, the Air Force and local disaster response officials said.

The jets went down in a rice paddy in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, after colliding with each other in midair at around 1:37 p.m. during training, just minutes after their takeoffs from a nearby base, they said.

Over 62 firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site. A fire broke out on the rooftop of a church after debris from the jet fell but was soon put out.

Yoon Dae-gyu, a 75-year-old farmer who lived near the crash site, said he heard a thunderous noise and later saw a piece of metal falling from the sky.

"It's scary imagining that I could have been hit by that," he said.

The Air Force formed a task force, led by its deputy chief of staff, to handle the aftermath of the accident with a plan to look into what caused it.

South Korea has operated the homegrown single-engine, two-seat basic training aircraft since 2000. (Yonhap)

