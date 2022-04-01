 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

KakaoBank tops in worker productivity

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 1, 2022 - 15:43       Updated : Apr 1, 2022 - 15:57
The electronic board at the Korea Exchange shows KakaoBank's debut on the stock exchange on Aug. 6, 2021. (KakaoBank)
The electronic board at the Korea Exchange shows KakaoBank's debut on the stock exchange on Aug. 6, 2021. (KakaoBank)
Employees at South Korean mobile lender KakaoBank have higher productively than their peers at the country’s four banking giants, data showed Friday.

A KakaoBank employee was estimated to have earned 349 million won ($280,000), higher than the average figures for Hana Bank and Shinhan Bank, at 315 million won and 271 million won, respectively. 

Worker productivity of the other two giants -- KB Kookmin Bank and Woori Bank -- on average was 245 million won and 229 million won, respectively, according to data compiled by each bank.

KakaoBank saw employee productivity jump 63 percent on-year, while the yearly increase stood at 16.7 percent on average for the four banking giants.

KakaoBank employees also showed the highest return on investment made for themselves. Their average score was 2.8 points, higher than the 2.5 points that the four banking rivals achieved on average.

The mobile banking arm of platform giant Kakao has seen significant improvement in the area compared to its rivals. In 2019, Kakao Bank scored only 1.2 points, when its four rivals scored 2.4 points on average.

KakaoBank’s growing operating profits are believed to have raised its productivity levels. Its operating profit was 256 billion won last year, up 110 percent from the previous year.

“Not only does KakaoBank see fewer costs involving the workforce than its rivals, which run branches nationwide, but the online bank benefited from soaring demand for contactless banking services amid the pandemic,” a source with knowledge of the matter said.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114