 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Seventeen to drop 1st English single this month

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2022 - 09:48       Updated : Apr 1, 2022 - 09:54
This photo provided by Pledis Entertainment on Friday, shows K-pop boy group Seventeen. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by Pledis Entertainment on Friday, shows K-pop boy group Seventeen. (Yonhap)

K-pop supergroup Seventeen will release its first English single this month to expand its presence in the global music market, the group's agency said Friday.

The digital single will hit online music services at home and abroad at 1 p.m. on April 15, Pledis Entertainment said, adding it is a pre-release song of the band's fourth full-length album set to come out in May.

"It marks the first time that Seventeen releases an English song in the form of a digital single. With the release, the group will seek to expand its presence in the global music market in earnest," the agency said in a release.

The agency, however, did not unveil the title of the single.

Debuting in May 2015, the 13-member group has grown to be one of the top K-pop idol groups.

Last year, it produced two consecutive million sellers with its eighth EP "Your Choice" and ninth EP "Attacca." The band also made the top 10 of the Global Artist Chart of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry for the first time at No. 9. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114