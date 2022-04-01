 Back To Top
Business

[Interactive] Grain import prices soar 47% over 2 years

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 2, 2022 - 09:00       Updated : Apr 2, 2022 - 09:00

 


South Korea’s import prices of grain has jumped nearly 50 percent over the past two years to a near nine-year high amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, data showed.

Prices of imported grains came to $386 per ton in February, up 26 percent from a year earlier and 47.4 percent from two years earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service and industry sources.

The February per-ton import price represented the highest level since it reached $388 in May 2013.

Last month, Asia’s fourth-largest economy imported 1.96 million tons of wheat, corn and other grains, which were valued at $758.3 million. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
