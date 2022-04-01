 Back To Top
Business

[Interactive] Instant noodles rank 1st in food output in 2020

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 1, 2022 - 10:21       Updated : Apr 1, 2022 - 10:21

 


Instant noodles captured the top spot in production among food products in South Korea in 2020 on a surge in exports amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed.

The output of instant noodles, or “ramyeon” in Korean, stood at 1.93 million metric tons in 2020, up a whopping 231 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Ramyeon’s ranking in terms of production was up 12 notches from the previous year.

Carbonated drinks ranked second in terms of output with 1.87 million tons in 2020, according to the data, followed by flour with 1.82 million tons, beer with 1.5 million tons and sugar with 1.43 million tons. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
